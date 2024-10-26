RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


US hires chartered flight to send back Indians who stayed illegally

October 26, 2024  08:17
The United States hired a chartered flight to send back Indian nationals who stayed in the US illegally, the department of homeland security said on Friday, noting that this has been done in cooperation with the Indian government. 

Indian nationals without a legal basis to remain in the United States are subject to swift removal, and intending migrants should not fall for the lies of smugglers who proclaim otherwise, said a senior official performing the duties of deputy secretary of homeland security Kristie A Canegallo. 

The charter flight was sent to India on October 22. 

The statement said DHS continues to enforce US immigration laws and deliver tough consequences for those who enter unlawfully by swiftly returning those without a legal basis to remain in the United States while encouraging the use of lawful pathways. 

Since June 2024, when the Securing the Border Presidential Proclamation and accompanying Interim Final Rule went into effect, encounters between ports of entry along the southwest border have decreased by 55 percent. 

In Fiscal Year 2024, DHS removed or returned over 160,000 individuals and operated more than 495 international repatriation flights to more than 145 countries, including India, the statement said. -- PTI
