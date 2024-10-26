RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Teacher held for sexually assaulting 17-year-old tribal student in Gujarat

October 26, 2024  15:28
image
A teacher was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class IX tribal student at a residential school in Gujarat's Dahod district, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place in a residential school for tribals in Khalta village and the accused has been identified as Kalpesh Baria, the Dhanpur police station official said.

"Baria called the 17-year-old student to his quarters in the Khalta ashramshala campus on Thursday evening on the pretext of cooking for him and made sexual overtures. He also grabbed her from behind. She managed to leave from the place only after she called her sister there," the official said. 

"After her siblings, who study in the same school, found out about her ordeal, they informer their father. The family lodged a complaint against Baria on Friday and he was arrested soon after," he said.

Baria has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 75 (1)(i) (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures), section 8 (sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The ashramshala is run by the state social welfare department.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd Test, Day 3: India staring at series defeat
2nd Test, Day 3: India staring at series defeat

LIVE! 8 held for gang rape of woman at MP picnic spot
LIVE! 8 held for gang rape of woman at MP picnic spot

Gulmarg attack: Hunt for '3-4 terrorists' enters Day 2
Gulmarg attack: Hunt for '3-4 terrorists' enters Day 2

Three to four terrorists are believed to have carried out the deadly attack on an Army convoy in the Gulmarg sector of Jammu and Kashmir that left four people, including two soldiers, dead, a senior police official said on Saturday.

AAP alleges 'conspiracy' to kill Kejriwal
AAP alleges 'conspiracy' to kill Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday alleged a 'deep conspiracy' to eliminate its convener Arvind Kejriwal and warned that the Bharatiya Janata Party will be responsible if anything happens to him.

Israel attacks Iran's military targets in retaliation
Israel attacks Iran's military targets in retaliation

The IDF noted that the strikes are being conducted in response to "relentless attacks" from Iran and its proxies since October 7, adding that Israel has the "right and the duty to respond."

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances