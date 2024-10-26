RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


SP leader fined Rs 54 lakh for stealing electricity in UP's Sambhal

October 26, 2024  00:29
File image
File image
The Uttar Pradesh power department has fined a former district president of the Samajwadi Party Rs 54 lakh in connection with an electricity theft case, an official said on Friday.

The case against Firoz Khan was registered on October 20 in Sambhal, executive engineer Naveen Gautam of the power department said.

"During an inspection on October 20 in Pakka Bagh, Hayatnagar, electricity theft was detected at Firoz Khan's private office," he said.

Consequently, an FIR was filed against Khan under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003, at the Anti-Power Theft Police Station, he said.

"The investigation revealed there had been no metre installed since 2012, and there was no valid electricity connection. After approval of the inspection report, a penalty of Rs 54 lakh has been imposed," Gautam said.

Khan has been sent a notice to present his case within 15 days.

"I have a generator, which is the source of electricity," Khan had told PTI on October 21.

"This case has been filed due to political motives to entangle me under false charges," he said. -- PTI
