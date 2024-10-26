Siddique murder: Mumbai police recover weapon from accused's house





The weapon was recovered from the house of accused Ram Fulchand Kanoujia in Raigad, Maharashtra where he was living on rent, the police said.





The police recovered a total of four out of the five weapons that police reported during the preliminary investigation.





According to the police, the search for another pistol, which is an Australia made Bretta, is underway.





The police said that when the shooters' mobiles were searched, pictures of pistols were found in them.





After which, after interrogation, the Crime Branch started looking for the fourth weapon. --ANI

The Mumbai police recovered a weapon from the house of an accused in the NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case, officials said on Friday.