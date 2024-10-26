RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Shot down 'adversial targets': Iran on Israel attack

October 26, 2024  09:43
File image
Iran media on Saturday said that the country's air defence systems in central Tehran foiled Israeli attack in response to the escalating attacks by Tel Aviv. 

State news agency IRNA said that Iran has successfully shot down "adversial targets" in the airspace around Tehran province. 

Iranian state television noted hearing six loud sounds resembling explosions in parts of the capital, with the source of the noises currently unverified. 

It reported an Iran military official as stating that the Air defence systems were operated to foil attacks on three different locations near Tehran.    

A security source informed IRNA that some of the sounds heard were due to air defence activity in Tehran, and the air defence successfully operated during this incident. 

On Saturday morning, Israel Defence Forces announced that its military had conducted "precise strikes" on Iranian military targets, around a month after Tehran launched around 200 ballistic missiles towards Israel. 

"Right now, the Israel Defence Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran," Israeli army spokesman Rear Admiral Danial Hagari said in a statement. -- ANI
TOP STORIES

2nd Test, Day 3: New Zealand set India 359 for victory
Israel attacks Iran's military targets in retaliation
The IDF noted that the strikes are being conducted in response to "relentless attacks" from Iran and its proxies since October 7, adding that Israel has the "right and the duty to respond."

Smooth troop disengagement in eastern Ladakh: China
China has said that the disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh by the Chinese and Indian armies is going on "smoothly" following a recent agreement between the two nations.

LIVE! Cyclone Dana: 2 more killed in Bengal, toll rises to 4
Use of nukes unacceptable: India, Germany on Ukraine
The leaders also noted the "negative impacts" of the war in Ukraine with regard to global food and energy security, especially for developing and least-developed countries.

