Shot down 'adversial targets': Iran on Israel attack





State news agency IRNA said that Iran has successfully shot down "adversial targets" in the airspace around Tehran province.





Iranian state television noted hearing six loud sounds resembling explosions in parts of the capital, with the source of the noises currently unverified.





It reported an Iran military official as stating that the Air defence systems were operated to foil attacks on three different locations near Tehran.





A security source informed IRNA that some of the sounds heard were due to air defence activity in Tehran, and the air defence successfully operated during this incident.





On Saturday morning, Israel Defence Forces announced that its military had conducted "precise strikes" on Iranian military targets, around a month after Tehran launched around 200 ballistic missiles towards Israel.





"Right now, the Israel Defence Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran," Israeli army spokesman Rear Admiral Danial Hagari said in a statement. -- ANI

Iran media on Saturday said that the country's air defence systems in central Tehran foiled Israeli attack in response to the escalating attacks by Tel Aviv.