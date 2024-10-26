RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Priyanka didn't disclose full info about assets: BJP

October 26, 2024  15:33
image
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday accused Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of 'non-disclosure of essential information' regarding her and her husband Robert Vadra's assets in her affidavit to contest the Lok Sabha bypoll from Kerala's Wayanad.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed that Gandhi is in violation of the Supreme Court's directive to poll candidates to make a full disclosure of their, their spouse's and dependents' assets.

"The Supreme Court order is binding on all citizens. The Gandhi family is not above law. There can be only one outcome. If somebody furnishes wrong information in the affidavit, they have no right to contest elections," Bhatia told reporters in New Delhi.

The date for a scrutiny of the nominations by poll officials is October 28 and the BJP has been targeting the Congress general secretary over her affidavit in the run-up.

Referring to the alleged grab of National Herald assets by the Gandhi family, Bhatia said Priyanka Gandhi's affidavit made no mention of her ownership of shares in Associated Journals through a couple of trusts.

This amounts to non-disclosure of essential information, he said.

The affidavit, he added, mentioned Vadra's three firms while omitting his stakes in two other companies.

The BJP leader said his charge is based on 'irrefutable' documents.

He asked Priyanka Gandhi to respond to the allegations to inform the public about her stand on the issue.

The Congress will have to comply with the law or there will be serious consequences, Bhatia said, adding that the BJP will take all necessary and effective steps as it follows the Constitution.

The Gandhi family, he alleged, thinks that it can ignore the law and befool people.

No one should harbour such an illusion, he added.

The bypoll to the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency is scheduled to be held on November 13.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd Test, Day 3: India staring at series defeat
2nd Test, Day 3: India staring at series defeat

LIVE! 8 held for gang rape of woman at MP picnic spot
LIVE! 8 held for gang rape of woman at MP picnic spot

Gulmarg attack: Hunt for '3-4 terrorists' enters Day 2
Gulmarg attack: Hunt for '3-4 terrorists' enters Day 2

Three to four terrorists are believed to have carried out the deadly attack on an Army convoy in the Gulmarg sector of Jammu and Kashmir that left four people, including two soldiers, dead, a senior police official said on Saturday.

AAP alleges 'conspiracy' to kill Kejriwal
AAP alleges 'conspiracy' to kill Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday alleged a 'deep conspiracy' to eliminate its convener Arvind Kejriwal and warned that the Bharatiya Janata Party will be responsible if anything happens to him.

Israel attacks Iran's military targets in retaliation
Israel attacks Iran's military targets in retaliation

The IDF noted that the strikes are being conducted in response to "relentless attacks" from Iran and its proxies since October 7, adding that Israel has the "right and the duty to respond."

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances