MVA final seat-sharing deal by today evening: Cong

October 26, 2024  00:18
image
The Congress asserted that there were no differences in the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition and the final seat-sharing arrangement among its constituents will be out by Saturday evening. 

The party made the assertion after its central election committee met at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Friday to deliberate on the candidates' names for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls. 

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary, organisation, KC Venugopal were among those who attended the meeting. 

All India Congress Committee in-charge for Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala, state Congress chief Nana Patole and other leaders from the state, including Balasaheb Thorat, were also present. 

Speaking with reporters after the meeting, Chennithala said the Congress' central election committee held a discussion on the remaining seats of Maharashtra. 

He said the second list of party candidates will be released very soon and the complete list will be out by Saturday evening. 

"The MVA is contesting unitedly and we have no differences," Chennithala said. -- PTI
