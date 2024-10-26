RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Mehbooba dissolves PDP structure; new leadership after discussions with seniors

October 26, 2024  08:37
Mehbooba Mufti/File image
Mehbooba Mufti/File image
Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti has announced the dissolution of the party's entire structure with immediate effect.  

According to sources, the new office bearers, along with various wings and bodies, will be formed after discussions with senior leaders.  

The announcement was made at the JKPDP headquarters in Srinagar on Friday.  

Following the Union Territory's assembly elections on October 8, the former chief minister congratulated the National Conference-Congress alliance for receiving the "people's mandate."  

She stated that since the people had given a clear mandate, there would be no opportunity for parties to "mess around," adding that if the election had resulted in a hung assembly, certain "tricks" might have been used to "defeat the mandate of the people."  

"I am happy with the way people have voted. 'Gadbad karna ka koi chance nahi hai ab' (there is no chance to mess around now). It seemed like if the mandate wasn't clear, dirty tricks could have been used to defeat the people's will," she said. -- ANI
