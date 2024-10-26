Leonardo DiCaprio endorses Kamala Harris, bashes Trump





Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, DiCaprio, who is best known for his environmental activism, expressed deep concern over recent hurricanes, which he linked to climate change.





In the video shared by DiCaprio, the actor criticized former president Donald Trump for denying climate science and withdrawing the U.S. from important environmental agreements.





"Donald Trump continues to deny the facts. He continues to deny the science. He withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Accords and rolled back critical environmental protections. Now he's promised the oil and gas industry that he'll get rid of any regulation they want in exchange for a billion-dollar donation," the actor shared.





The actor also shared why he is supporting Kamala Harris.





"Climate change is killing the earth and ruining our economy. We need a bold step forward to save our economy, our planet and ourselves. That's why I'm voting for Kamala Harris."





He further praised Harris for her work on climate action and spoke on her role in passing the Inflation Reduction Act and her goals to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. -- PTI

