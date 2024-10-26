Kamala, Trump tied in key polls days before voting

Just 10 days ahead of the Election Day, the United States presidential race remained very tight with both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump locked in a dead heat for the popular votes in most swing states.



The final nationwide CNN poll found that 47 per cent of likely voters support Democrat Harris and an equal 47 would endorse Republican Trump in the elections.



In the final New York Times/Siena College national poll from October 20 to 23, the two aspirants are tied at 48 per cent. The remaining four per cent are yet to decide on their preference.



A separate poll conducted by the Financial Times and the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business, showed that 44 per cent of respondents trust Trump to handle the economy as against 43 per cent for Harris.



An analysis by FiveThirtyEight poll tracker, however, showed that Harris is having a slight edge over Trump with 1.7 percentage points.



To win the race for the White House, the successful candidate will have to secure 270 of the 538 electoral votes up for grabs.



The seven key swing states which are seen to be crucial to determine the election results are Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Nevada.



With almost all surveys throwing up a very tight race, both Trump and Harris are stepping up their efforts to garner more popular votes in the last stretches of their campaign trails.



In the last rounds of rallies, Harris has been focusing on reproductive rights to woo the women voters while Trump has been highlighting his anti-migration views.



The Vice President held a rally in Houston on Friday where she focused on why reproductive rights of women are very fundamental.



Harris was joined at the rally by music icon Beyonce.



In the rally, Beyonce said she wasn't there as a celebrity or a politician, but as a mother.



"I am here as a mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies," she said, throwing support to Harris's focus on reproductive rights for women.



The singer urged Americans to 'sing a new song' and support Harris.



There are strict abortion bans in Texas and 13 other US states. The Democratic presidential nominee has been pressing for removal of the ban saying women must have reproductive rights.



In his closing rounds of the campaign, Trump has been highlighting his anti-migration views.



"We are like a garbage can for the rest of the world to dump the people that they don't want," Trump said on Friday in Austin. -- PTI

