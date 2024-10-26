Jawan dies after army vehicle overturns in J-K's Kulgam





The incident unfolded during an operational move late Friday evening.





In a post on its social media platform, X, on Saturday, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said, "On 25 Oct 24 night, during an operational move in #Kulgam district, a vehicle of #IndianArmy skid and overturned. Tragically, one sepoy lost his life, while few soldiers sustained injuries who were promptly evacuated for medical care. All soldiers are stable. " -- ANI

In a tragic accident, a sepoy was killed and a few soldiers sustained injuries after a vehicle of the Indian Army skidded and overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, the Army said.