RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Israel starts 'precision strikes' on Iran military targets

October 26, 2024  08:05
File image
File image
The Israel Defence Forces said on Saturday that it is carrying out "precise strikes" on Iranian military targets, around a month after Tehran launched around 200 ballistic missiles towards Israel.  

The IDF noted that the strikes are being conducted in response to "relentless attacks" from Iran and its proxies since October 7, adding that Israel has the "right and the duty to respond."  

The Israeli military said, "The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7th - on seven fronts - including direct attacks from Iranian soil."  

"Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond," it added.  

The IDF stated its "defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilized," and that it "will do whatever necessary to defend the State of Israel and the people of Israel."  

In a brief video statement, IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari announced that there are no changes to instructions given to people at this time, as strikes are being conducted in Iran, The Times of Israel reported.  

Expressing Israel's preparedness in attack and defence, Hagari said, "The IDF is fully prepared in attack and defence. We are following the developments from Iran and its proxies in the region," according to The Times of Israel report. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man held from Punjab in Siddique murder case
LIVE! Man held from Punjab in Siddique murder case

Israel attacks Iran's military targets in retaliation
Israel attacks Iran's military targets in retaliation

The IDF noted that the strikes are being conducted in response to "relentless attacks" from Iran and its proxies since October 7, adding that Israel has the "right and the duty to respond."

Troops disengagement at Demchok, Depsang by Oct 29
Troops disengagement at Demchok, Depsang by Oct 29

Disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops has started at two friction points in Demchok and Depsang Plains in the Eastern Ladakh sector, defence officials said.

'China Went Wrong In Its Calculations!'
'China Went Wrong In Its Calculations!'

'China did not expect India to show such strategic resolve in defending its territorial integrity.'

NIA probes sabotage angle in recent train derailments
NIA probes sabotage angle in recent train derailments

They said at least four such cases are being looked into by the anti-terror agency officials.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances