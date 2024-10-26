Israel starts 'precision strikes' on Iran military targets





The Israeli military said, "The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7th - on seven fronts - including direct attacks from Iranian soil."





"Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond," it added.





The IDF stated its "defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilized," and that it "will do whatever necessary to defend the State of Israel and the people of Israel."





In a brief video statement, IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari announced that there are no changes to instructions given to people at this time, as strikes are being conducted in Iran, The Times of Israel reported.





Expressing Israel's preparedness in attack and defence, Hagari said, "The IDF is fully prepared in attack and defence. We are following the developments from Iran and its proxies in the region," according to The Times of Israel report. -- ANI

