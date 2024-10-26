Iran cancels all flights amid Israeli attack

Earlier, Israel Defence Force spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari released a video hours after the Israeli strike and affirmed that Israel had achieved its objectives, adding "that those who threaten Israel will pay a heavy price." -- ANI





IMAGE: A general view of Tehran after several explosions were heard, on October 26, 2024. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters



Iran cancelled all flights until further notice due to escalating tensions and security concerns in West Asia, according to state news agency IRNA.The spokesperson for Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation, Ja'far Yazerlou, stated today that flights on all routes have been cancelled until further notice.His remarks come hours after the Israeli regime attacked several positions in three provinces in Iran.Iran's air defence force said the occupying regime attacked positions in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces, saying the aggression was successfully thwarted, as per IRNA.Iranian state media citing Iran's air defence force, said the attacks caused limited damage in some locations and the dimensions of the incident are under investigation.Tasnim news outlet citing informed sources reported that Iran is ready to respond to Israeli aggression, 'as previously stated', adding that 'Iran reserves its right to respond to any form of aggression, and there is no doubt that Israel will receive a proportional reaction to any action taken'.