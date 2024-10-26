RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Cyclone Dana: 2 more killed in Bengal, toll rises to 4

October 26, 2024  10:38
A rickshaw puller wades through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall as an effect of the 'Dana' cyclone, in Kolkata on Friday./ANI Photo
Two more persons died in West Bengal due to cyclone Dana, taking the toll to four, officials said on Saturday. 

A civic volunteer, identified as Chandan Das (31), died on the spot when he allegedly touched a live wire in Bud Bud in Purba Bardhaman district. 

The incident happened when he was out with a police team, they said. 

An employee of the Howrah Municipal Corporation was found dead in a waterlogged road in Tantipara. 

It was suspected that he died due to drowning, they said. 

The state on Friday reported two deaths due to electrocution. One person died in Patharpratima in South 24 Parganas district, and another died in south Kolkata's Bhabanipur area, they added. 

Severe cyclonic storm Dana struck the eastern coast in the early hours of Friday, triggering torrential rain and high-speed winds that uprooted trees and electric poles, and caused significant damage to infrastructure and crops in Odisha and West Bengal. -- PTI
