Coldplay tickets: ED finds 'irregularities'

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Saturday said it has detected alleged irregularities after it conducted raids in a money laundering probe into 'black marketing' of tickets for Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh's 'Dil-Luminati' concerts.





The searches were undertaken on Friday at 13 locations in five states -- Delhi, Maharashtra (Mumbai), Rajasthan (Jaipur), Karnataka (Bengaluru) and Punjab (Chandigarh).





Normally, tickets are available on platforms like Zomato, BookMyShow and others but when the demand is very high, these tickets sell out quickly, leading people to seek alternate sources, the federal agency said.





"Searches and investigation conducted by ED has revealed information regarding multiple individuals known for providing such tickets, including fake tickets through social media using Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram," the ED said in a statement.





It added that several 'incriminating' materials such as mobile phones, laptops, SIM cards, etc. used in the ticket sales 'scam' were seized.





The searches were aimed at investigating the illegal sales of tickets, financial networks supporting these scams, and tracing the proceeds of crime generated from such illegal activities, it said. -- PTI