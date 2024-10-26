Chinese hackers targeted phone data of Donald Trump, JD Vance: Report





According to one of the sources, the Chinese hackers also targeted senior Biden administration officials. US officials this week informed the former president's campaign that Trump and Vance were among a group of people whose phones were targeted by the Chinese hackers, the report stated.





In a statement, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung slammed the Harris campaign for allegedly 'emboldening' China.





It was, however, not immediately clear what information, if any, the hackers were able to acquire.





Phone communications of current and former senior US officials are coveted by foreign spies, as reported by CNN.





In a statement on Friday, the FBI and the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said, "The US Government is investigating the unauthorized access to commercial telecommunications infrastructure by actors affiliated with the People's Republic of China."





After the FBI identified the hacking targeting telecommunication firms, the CISA and FBI "immediately notified affected companies, rendered technical assistance, and rapidly shared information to assist other potential victims," the statement said, adding the investigation was underway. -- ANI

