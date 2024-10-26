RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Arms, explosive recovered in Manipur

October 26, 2024  10:01
File image
File image
Arms and ammunition were recovered by security forces in Manipur's Bishnupur and Imphal West districts, police said on Saturday. 

During a search operation in Uyungmakhong in Bishnupur district on Friday, a 7.62 mm self-loading rifle with a magazine, six grenades, four grenade arm rings, two tear gas grenades, three stinger grenades and an IED weighing 2.3 kg were among the items recovered, they said. 

In a similar operation in Shantipur Makha Leikai in Imphal West district, a single-barrel gun, two 9 mm pistols with two magazines, a 7.62 LMG magazine and three M-67 hand grenades along with detonators were recovered, they added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd Test, Day 3: New Zealand set India 359 for victory
2nd Test, Day 3: New Zealand set India 359 for victory

Israel attacks Iran's military targets in retaliation
Israel attacks Iran's military targets in retaliation

The IDF noted that the strikes are being conducted in response to "relentless attacks" from Iran and its proxies since October 7, adding that Israel has the "right and the duty to respond."

Smooth troop disengagement in eastern Ladakh: China
Smooth troop disengagement in eastern Ladakh: China

China has said that the disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh by the Chinese and Indian armies is going on "smoothly" following a recent agreement between the two nations.

LIVE! Cyclone Dana: 2 more killed in Bengal, toll rises to 4
LIVE! Cyclone Dana: 2 more killed in Bengal, toll rises to 4

Use of nukes unacceptable: India, Germany on Ukraine
Use of nukes unacceptable: India, Germany on Ukraine

The leaders also noted the "negative impacts" of the war in Ukraine with regard to global food and energy security, especially for developing and least-developed countries.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances