Arms, explosive recovered in Manipur





During a search operation in Uyungmakhong in Bishnupur district on Friday, a 7.62 mm self-loading rifle with a magazine, six grenades, four grenade arm rings, two tear gas grenades, three stinger grenades and an IED weighing 2.3 kg were among the items recovered, they said.





In a similar operation in Shantipur Makha Leikai in Imphal West district, a single-barrel gun, two 9 mm pistols with two magazines, a 7.62 LMG magazine and three M-67 hand grenades along with detonators were recovered, they added. -- PTI

Arms and ammunition were recovered by security forces in Manipur's Bishnupur and Imphal West districts, police said on Saturday.