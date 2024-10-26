RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Amid MVA seat-sharing row, AAP says it won't...

October 26, 2024  18:37
The Aam Aadmi Party will not contest the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Instead, party chief Arvind Kejriwal will campaign for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said on Saturday.

"In the Maharashtra elections, the party's National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, will campaign for the MVA candidates. Aam Aadmi Party will not contest elections in Maharashtra," Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, said on X.

According to AAP sources, the Shiv Sena-UBT and the NCP-SP contacted the party about Kejriwal campaigning in Maharashtra.

Kejriwal is also set to campaign for Hemant Soren's ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in Jharkhand assembly polls, they said.   -- PTI
