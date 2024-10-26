RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


8 held for gang rape of woman at picnic spot in MP

October 26, 2024  14:25
The police on Saturday arrested eight persons in connection with the gang rape of a woman while she was on an outing with her husband in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, an official said.

The police have apprehended five persons who allegedly raped the woman and three men who shot a video of the assault that occurred at a picnic spot in Gurh tehsil on October 21, the official said.

Talking to PTI, Rewa Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh said, "We formally arrested the eight accused on Saturday morning. They are in their early to mid-20s. One of the five alleged rapists was nabbed from Raipur in neighbouring Chhattisgarh."

According to the police, the woman had got married recently.

The couple is in the age group of 19-20 years and is still in college.

Rewa headquarters Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Himali Pathak had said the woman told the police that one of the five persons who allegedly sexually assaulted her has tattoos on his hand and chest.

The couple approached the Gurh police station around 1.30 pm on Tuesday, and an FIR was registered later that evening, she said.

The official said that according to the woman's version of events, she and her husband had a fight near a fountain, about 2 km from a famous temple in the Gurh industrial area.

The woman alleged that five men took turns to rape her near the fountain, the DSP said, adding that the accused had also recorded a video of the act.  -- PTI
