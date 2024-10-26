7 Punjab cops suspended over Bishnoi interview





A Special Investigation Team of the state police, led by the special director general of police (human rights), found that one interview of Bishnoi was conducted when he was in Punjab police's custody in Mohali's Kharar while the second was done in Rajasthan.





The suspension came after the SIT found dereliction of duty on the part of the seven personnel.





According to an order of the Punjab home secretary issued on Friday, SP Gursher Singh Sandhu, DSP Sammar Vaneet, sub-inspector Reena (CIA Kharar), sub-inspector Jagatpal Jangu, sub-inspector Shaganjit Singh, assistant sub-inspector Mukhtiar Singh and head constable Om Parkash have been suspended.





"Keeping in view the sensitivity of the case, all the above officers have been suspended," said the order.





The home secretary order referred to the SIT report which found that Bishnoi's interview, aired on a private TV channel, was conducted through video conference on the intervening night of September 3 and 4 2022.





In March last year, a private news channel ran two interviews of Bishnoi. -- PTI

