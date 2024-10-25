RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Zero casualty after cyclone: Odisha CM

October 25, 2024  10:58
A policemen asks people to evacuate from Puri
A policemen asks people to evacuate from Puri
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday claimed that the state has achieved its "Zero Casualty Mission" as there has been no report regarding any loss of human life or injury in the severe cyclonic storm Dana which made landfall in the coast on Thursday night. 

 Majhi who reviewed the cyclone situation here in the morning announced that there has been no human casualty in the calamity. 

 "There is no report of any death of any human life. Our zero casualty Mission has been successful with the cooperation of everyone," Majhi announced. 

 Ahead of the formation of a cyclonic system in the Bay of Bengal, the Odisha government had set a target of "Zero Casualty" and worked in that direction from day one of the preparation, he said, adding that about six lakh people were evacuated to safety for which precious human lives have been saved. 

 While thanking all the stakeholders including ministers, MLAs, other peoples representatives, rescue teams of NDRF, ODRAF, Fire Service, Odisha Police, social activists, media and others, the chief minister said: "By the grace of Lord Jagannath and cooperation of all, the government have succeeded in saving human lives." PTI
