Zeeshan Siddique joins NCP: 'MVA deceived me'





Zeeshan has been announced as the NCP candidate for the Vandre East constituency, where he won in the 2019 elections, defeating Shiv Sena's Vishwanath Mahadeshwar.





After joining the NCP, Zeeshan Siddiqui said, "This is an emotional day for me and my family. I am thankful to Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, and Sunil Tatkare for believing in me in these tough times. I have got the nomination from Vandre East; I am sure that with the love and support of all the people, I will definitely win Vandre East yet again."





Zeeshan was upset with the Congress after the party gave away his seat Bandra East to the UBT Sena as per the seat sharing formula of the Aghadi.





"Maha Vikas Aghadi declared their candidates and Congress' sitting seat was given to Shiv Sena (UBT), this is very unfortunate. Congress leaders and Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders were in touch with me in the past few days...But they intended to deceive. In that difficult time, Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and NCP placed their trust in me. I am thankful to them. It was an unfinished dream of my father that we have to win this seat again and fight fo the rights of people. He was murdered while fighting for this. His blood runs in my veins and I will fight his fight and win Bandra East with a record margin," Zeeshan said.





For the Vandre East seat, Zeeshan will be contesting against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arun Sardesai. Hence, the former Congress leader indirectly took a jibe at Congress via a social media post on Wednesday.





"I have heard that old friends have declared themselves as candidates from the East. Staying together was never in their nature. Keep a relationship with only those who give you respect and honour. There is no benefit in increasing the crowd. Now the public will decide," he said.

Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of former MLA and NCP leader Baba Siddique, joined the NCP on Friday in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, ahead of the upcoming elections.