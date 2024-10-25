RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Trees uprooted, roads blocked as Cyclone Dana hits Odisha

October 25, 2024  08:30
Several trees were uprooted due to gusty winds and heavy incessant rains in Bhadrak district of Odisha as the landfall process of Cyclone 'Dana' continued in the early hours of Friday.

Several roads were blocked in the area after trees were uprooted following strong winds and heavy downpours.

Heavy rains packed with gusty winds also lashed parts of southern West Bengal. In various parts of Mandarmani in Purba Medinipur and Gosaba in South 24 Parganas, waterlogging has been reported, compounding the misery of the affected residents.

The full extent of the damage is still being assessed, but initial reports suggested the storm brought heavy rains, which continued into Friday morning, causing inundation in low-lying areas.

According to the latest bulletin from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the severe cyclonic storm lay centred over north coastal Odisha, near north-northwest of Dhamara and north-northwest of Habalikhati nature camp (Bhitarkanika).

The landfall process continues and the rear sector of the cyclone is entering into land. The landfall process would continue for the next 1-2 hours. It is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards across north Odisha and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm by forenoon of today,  a bulletin of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) at 6.15 am stated.   -- ANI/PTI
