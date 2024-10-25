RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


To papa with love...

October 25, 2024  16:09
Vilified on social media for an alleged affair with a married actor, actress Nimrat Kaur posts this on X saying, "Today, on my father's 72nd Birth Anniversary, a long term dream for our family came true by inaugurating a war memorial created dedicated to him and 12 other gallant martyrs all hailing from Papa's hometown Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. May the supreme sacrifice of all these soldiers be remembered forever and inspire generations to come. My deepest gratitude to our army family in tandem with the civil administration and authorities for making this dream come true for our family. Jai Hind @adgpi." 
TOP STORIES

Of the 26 requests sent to Canada for extraditing Khalistani terrorists, Ottawa has resolved only five and the rest remain in limbo, India's top envoy to that country has said, calling it the result of 'inaction'.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that one person died in the state in cyclone Dana, even as the administration evacuated around 2.16 lakh people from the low-lying areas.

'China did not expect India to show such strategic resolve in defending its territorial integrity.'

