To papa with love...

Vilified on social media for an alleged affair with a married actor, actress Nimrat Kaur posts this on X saying, "Today, on my father's 72nd Birth Anniversary, a long term dream for our family came true by inaugurating a war memorial created dedicated to him and 12 other gallant martyrs all hailing from Papa's hometown Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. May the supreme sacrifice of all these soldiers be remembered forever and inspire generations to come. My deepest gratitude to our army family in tandem with the civil administration and authorities for making this dream come true for our family. Jai Hind @adgpi."