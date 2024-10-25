RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Siddique murder case: Police custody of 9 accused extended till Oct 26

October 25, 2024  19:34
Five accused who were arrested in Baba Siddiqui murder case, in Esplanade court, in Mumbai/ANI Photo
Five accused who were arrested in Baba Siddiqui murder case, in Esplanade court, in Mumbai/ANI Photo
A court in Mumbai on Friday extended till October 26 the police remand of nine accused in the Baba Siddique murder case. 

The NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister was shot dead on October 12 near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar in Bandra East. 

Nine persons, who were arrested on various dates, were produced before additional chief metropolitan magistrate (Esplanade Court) VR Patil at the end of their initial remand on Friday. 

While police sought extension of remand by three days, the court extended it by one day till Saturday. 

The nine comprise Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), Dharmaraj Kashyap (21), Harish Kumar Nisad (26), Pravin Lonkar (30), Nitin Gautam Sapre (32), Sambhaji Kisan Pardhi (44), Pradeep Dattu Thombre (37), Chetan Dilip Pardhi and Ram Fulchand Kanoujia (43). -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NIA probes sabotage angle in recent train accidents
LIVE! NIA probes sabotage angle in recent train accidents

More than 25 flights receive bomb threats on Friday
More than 25 flights receive bomb threats on Friday

The sources in the know said around 7 flights each of IndiGo, Vistara and SpiceJet got the threats while 6 flights of Air India received the threats.

Canada agreed to extradite only 5 terrorists: Ex-envoy
Canada agreed to extradite only 5 terrorists: Ex-envoy

Of the 26 requests sent to Canada for extraditing Khalistani terrorists, Ottawa has resolved only five and the rest remain in limbo, India's top envoy to that country has said, calling it the result of 'inaction'.

Farooq Abdullah's message to Pak after Gulmarg attack
Farooq Abdullah's message to Pak after Gulmarg attack

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Friday said attacks like the one in Gulmarg would continue to occur until India and Pakistan found a way to be friends and that would end Jammu and Kashmir's troubles.

'Worst Shot' Of Kohli's Career?
'Worst Shot' Of Kohli's Career?

The batting maestro, known for his aggressive stroke play, fell victim to a full toss from Mitchell Santner in the 24th over.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances