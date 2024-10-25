RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Sensex tanks by 662 points

October 25, 2024  17:07
image
Domestic stock markets closed in the negative territory for the fourth consecutive day, with both benchmark indices registering significant losses. The Sensex plunged by 662.81 points, ending the day at 79,402.29, while the Nifty fell 218.60 points to close at 24,180.80. 

Among Nifty-listed companies, only 12 stocks advanced, whereas 38 stocks declined, reflecting a broad-based sell-off across sectors. Leading the list of Nifty gainers were ITC, Axis Bank, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Britannia, and Hindustan Unilever. 

Conversely, the top losers included IndusInd Bank, Adani Enterprises, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Shriram Finance, and Coal India, which faced significant downward pressure.
