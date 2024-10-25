SC dismisses LOCs against Rhea Chakraborty

SC dismisses LOCs against Rhea ChakrabortyOctober 25, 2024 16:57
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal of the Maharashtra government challenging the Bombay High Court's order quashing Look-Out Circulars (LOC) issued against actress Rhea Chakraborty, her father and brother.
A Look-Out Circular was issued by the CBI against Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and her father Lt Colonel Indrajit Chakraborty (an army veteran) in relation to a probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. A bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan called the petition of CBI "frivolous" saying it was filed merely because the accused were high-profile.
As the counsel of CBI sought a pass-over of the matter, Justice Gavai said, "We are warning. You are filing such a frivolous petition, only because one of the accused is a high-profile person... It will be with exemplary cost. Both persons have deep roots in society. If you want the cost and some compliments to CBI, we will pass over."