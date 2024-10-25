Renowned physicist Rohini Godbole passes away





Godbole was 71.





Godbole, a brilliant researcher and a champion of women in science, joined CHEP as an associate professor in 1995 and has been a professor since 1998.





Post her superannuation on July 31, 2021, she became an honorary professor.





Her countless students and colleagues have taken to 'X' to pay tribute to her.





Joydeep Chakraborty, Professor of Theoretical Physics at Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur posted on 'X': "It's a huge loss not only for the HEP community but also for physics in general... She will be remembered as a great physicist and a teacher who motivated younger people to pursue careers in research."





K Vijaya Raghavan, Developmental biologist at the National Centre for Biological Sciences, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research said on 'X' that she was full of energy and drive.





"She was a physicist, flag-bearer for women in science, a public citizen and a friend to many. She will be missed and is irreplaceable," his post read. -- PTI

