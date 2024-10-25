RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Renowned physicist Rohini Godbole passes away

October 25, 2024  21:18
Renowned physicist and Padma Shri award winner Professor Rohini M Godbole passed away on Friday, according to the Centre for High Energy Physics, Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru. 

Godbole was 71. 

Godbole, a brilliant researcher and a champion of women in science, joined CHEP as an associate professor in 1995 and has been a professor since 1998. 

Post her superannuation on July 31, 2021, she became an honorary professor. 

Her countless students and colleagues have taken to 'X' to pay tribute to her. 

Joydeep Chakraborty, Professor of Theoretical Physics at Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur posted on 'X': "It's a huge loss not only for the HEP community but also for physics in general... She will be remembered as a great physicist and a teacher who motivated younger people to pursue careers in research." 

K Vijaya Raghavan, Developmental biologist at the National Centre for Biological Sciences, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research said on 'X' that she was full of energy and drive. 

"She was a physicist, flag-bearer for women in science, a public citizen and a friend to many. She will be missed and is irreplaceable," his post read. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Baby Ariha case raised in Modi-Scholz talks: Govt
LIVE! Baby Ariha case raised in Modi-Scholz talks: Govt

8 Bishnoi gang shooters held in police crackdown
8 Bishnoi gang shooters held in police crackdown

Though the police have not found their links in Siddique's murder case as of now, the accused were being further interrogated, she said.

Troops disengagement at Demchok, Depsang by Oct 29
Troops disengagement at Demchok, Depsang by Oct 29

Disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops has started at two friction points in Demchok and Depsang Plains in the Eastern Ladakh sector, defence officials said.

Choppers, drones used in hunt for Gulmarg terrorists
Choppers, drones used in hunt for Gulmarg terrorists

The officials said helicopters and drones were pressed into the service to help the forces, who are also using human and technical intelligence inputs to aid the search operation which has been launched to trace and neutralise the...

'Worst Shot' Of Kohli's Career?
'Worst Shot' Of Kohli's Career?

The batting maestro, known for his aggressive stroke play, fell victim to a full toss from Mitchell Santner in the 24th over.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances