People linked to BJP tried to attack Kejriwal: AAP





AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj made the claim and said it was a "cowardly" attempt by the BJP.





It was done because Kejriwal is going among the masses and is getting their love and affection, he charged.





"We want to make it clear that if Kejriwal faces any danger to his life or any harm is done to him, only the BJP will be responsible for it," he alleged.





Aam Aadmi Party leaders including Kejriwal are undertaking padyatras (foot marches) in different assembly segments in the city in run-up to the February 2025 polls.





No immediate reaction was available from the BJP over the Aam Aadmi Party's allegations. -- PTI

People affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party tried to attack Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday evening during his padyatra in West Delhi's Vikaspuri, the city's ruling party alleged.