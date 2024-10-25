RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


NIA probes sabotage angle in recent train accidents

October 25, 2024  19:05
The recent derailment of Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Superfast Express in Tamil Nadu/ANI Photo
The National Investigation Agency has begun a preliminary enquiry to ascertain any sabotage angle in recent train derailments, officials said on Friday. 

They said at least four such train cases are being looked into by the officials of the anti-terror agency. 

"A preliminary enquiry has been registered to look into sabotage angle in recent train accidents/derailments. So far, at least four such cases are being looked into," an official said. 

Nothing concrete has come up so far that suggests there was sabotage attempts in these train derailments or accidents, the official said. 

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had last month said that the railway administration was on alert against potential train sabotage bids and was holding talks with authorities including the NIA and the police in several states. 

"There is dialogue going on with state governments, DGPs and home secretaries. The NIA is also involved. Strict action will be taken against anyone who tries to cause such an accident. This is our resolve," he had said. -- PTI
