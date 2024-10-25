Modi may address 12 public rallies in Maharashtra ahead of polls





Elections to the 288-member state assembly will be held on November 20 and the counting of votes will take place three days later.





Addressing a press conference in the Bharatiya Janata Party's media office here, where former MLA Raju Todsam (from Arni in Yavatmal) and few other local leaders joined the party, Bawankule said, "PM Modi ji's public meetings are proposed to be held at 11 to 12 places across Maharashtra, including Gondia, Akola, Nanded, Dhule, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai."





He added that in the next few days, more people are expected to join the Mahayuti alliance. -- PTI

