RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Listen to your CEA alarm on economy: Cong to govt

October 25, 2024  12:52
image
The Congress on Friday said inequality, wage stagnation and inflation were "structurally corrosive" to India's long-term growth prospects and urged the government to address concerns over the growing financialisation of the Indian economy. 

 Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the centrality of increasing the rates of private investment as a percentage of GDP in order to sustain higher rates of economic growth was incontrovertible. 

 These rates have fallen from 33.4 per cent (2004-2014) to 28.7 per cent (2014-2023), he said. 

 Ramesh shared an article by a noted public finance economist and said it revealed issues that were a further cause for concern. 

 Citing the article, Ramesh said the share of passive income -- income from rent, dividends, capital gains, etc -- in the total reported income had increased from 16 per cent in 2016-17 to 24 per cent in 2023-2024. For the corporate sector, the share of passive income (income outside of operating profits) increased from 16.6 per cent in 2016-17 to 30.7 per cent in 2023-24, the Congress leader said. This shift in capital gains indicates a shift in corporate preferences in favour of financial investments rather than productivity-raising physical investments, Ramesh said. 

 The cause of this shift away from physical investments is the muted demand for goods and services in the post-Covid recovery, which has largely left the poor and the middle classes behind, he said citing the article.

 Ramesh said, "Inequality, wage stagnation, and inflation are not just political issues -- they are structurally corrosive to India's long-term growth prospects. If not the opposition, the government must listen to its own chief economic advisor, who has himself raised alarm over the growing financialisation of the Indian economy," he said. 

 The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and raising concerns over "increasing" unemployment and price rise
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd Test, Day 2: India all out for 156
2nd Test, Day 2: India all out for 156

LIVE! Listen to CEA's alarm on economy: Cong to govt
LIVE! Listen to CEA's alarm on economy: Cong to govt

MP woman gang-raped at picnic spot; 100 rounded up
MP woman gang-raped at picnic spot; 100 rounded up

A newly married woman on an outing with her husband was allegedly raped by five men in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district following which police have rounded up over 100 persons, an official said on Friday.

'No Doctor Opens A Hospital These Days'
'No Doctor Opens A Hospital These Days'

'Healthcare is not an industry.''The government is only encouraging insurance as they are not able to provide healthcare to people.''Opening new medical colleges is not what is needed.''You have to invest in public sector hospitals.''You...

It's Milind Deora versus Aaditya Thackeray in Worli
It's Milind Deora versus Aaditya Thackeray in Worli

The Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has nominated Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora from Worli for the upcoming assembly elections.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances