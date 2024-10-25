Karnataka cop dragged 100 meters on car bonnet





"A Traffic Police personnel on duty narrowly escaped death after being dragged on a car bonnet on Thursday, 24th October in front of Sahyadri College in Shivamogga city. The Police personnel was dragged for over 100 meters. The incident took place around 2 pm, while Traffic Police personnel were conducting routine checks near the college. When they signalled a car coming from Bhadravati to stop, the driver sped up towards the personnel, forcing him to cling to the bonnet to avoid being crushed," Shivamogga SP Mithun said.





"The accused's name is Mithun Jagadale, he worked as a cable operator. Police arrested him and investigation is on," Shivamogga SP Mithun added. Further investigation is underway.

