It's Aaditya Thackeray vs Milind Deora from Worli

October 25, 2024  11:35
Shiv Sena to field Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora from Worli for the Assembly elections. He will face Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray.  

Deora joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena from the Congress and was made a Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra earlier this year. He had previously won the Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat twice as a Congress candidate, in 2004 and 2009. 

Sena UBT leader Arvind Sawant had said on Thackeray: "His name is not new - the entire Maharashtra knows him and he is known in the entire country and even abroad. The works done by him are so important that he gets compliments from everyone and is in the hearts of the people." 
