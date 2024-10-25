RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

India-Germany friendship not transactional: PM

October 25, 2024  13:45
image
"Welcomed my friend, Chancellor Scholz, to my residence in New Delhi. Glad to be meeting him and discussing a diverse range of issues that will add momentum to the India-Germany friendship. Our nations have a strong track record of developmental cooperation and we look forward to building on this in the times to come," PM Modi says. 

"India-Germany partnership is not transactional relationship, but a transformational partnership of two strong democracies. India-Germany strategic ties a strong anchor at a time when world is faced with tensions, conflict and uncertainty," Modi added.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd Test, Day 2: NZ are 85-2 at tea
2nd Test, Day 2: NZ are 85-2 at tea

LIVE! Heavy rains lash Kerala, orange alert sounded
LIVE! Heavy rains lash Kerala, orange alert sounded

Farooq Abdullah's message to Pak after Gulmarg attack
Farooq Abdullah's message to Pak after Gulmarg attack

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Friday said attacks like the one in Gulmarg would continue to occur until India and Pakistan found a way to be friends and that would end Jammu and Kashmir's troubles.

MP woman gang-raped at picnic spot; 100 rounded up
MP woman gang-raped at picnic spot; 100 rounded up

A newly married woman on an outing with her husband was allegedly raped by five men in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district following which police have rounded up over 100 persons, an official said on Friday.

MCA apologises, no more water woes at at Pune Test
MCA apologises, no more water woes at at Pune Test

Around 1 lakh litres of RO water in 20-litre cans have been arranged for the second day's play on Friday, well distributed among the booths to avoid the lapse on the first day, an official informed PTI.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances