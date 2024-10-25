India-Germany friendship not transactional: PM





"India-Germany partnership is not transactional relationship, but a transformational partnership of two strong democracies. India-Germany strategic ties a strong anchor at a time when world is faced with tensions, conflict and uncertainty," Modi added.

"Welcomed my friend, Chancellor Scholz, to my residence in New Delhi. Glad to be meeting him and discussing a diverse range of issues that will add momentum to the India-Germany friendship. Our nations have a strong track record of developmental cooperation and we look forward to building on this in the times to come," PM Modi says.