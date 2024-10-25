RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


India, China disengagement by October 29

October 25, 2024  16:31
Patrolling along LAC to begin once disengagement over; both sides to move troops, dismantle temporary structures, says Army sources on China pact. Disengagement at two friction points at Demchok and Depsang planned to be completed by Oct 28-29.

India and China have begun troop disengagement at the two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh, official sources said on Friday. The process follows an agreement firmed up between the two countries on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, a major breakthrough to end an over four-year standoff.
Of the 26 requests sent to Canada for extraditing Khalistani terrorists, Ottawa has resolved only five and the rest remain in limbo, India's top envoy to that country has said, calling it the result of 'inaction'.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that one person died in the state in cyclone Dana, even as the administration evacuated around 2.16 lakh people from the low-lying areas.

'China did not expect India to show such strategic resolve in defending its territorial integrity.'

