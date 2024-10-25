India, China disengagement by October 29





India and China have begun troop disengagement at the two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh, official sources said on Friday. The process follows an agreement firmed up between the two countries on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, a major breakthrough to end an over four-year standoff.

Patrolling along LAC to begin once disengagement over; both sides to move troops, dismantle temporary structures, says Army sources on China pact. Disengagement at two friction points at Demchok and Depsang planned to be completed by Oct 28-29.