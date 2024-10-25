Hum rahe yana rahe kal... Google celebrates KK





Born on August 23, 1968, in Delhi, KK's soulful voice and romantic ballads have made him a cherished figure in the Indian music industry. KK's journey in music began after he graduated from Kirori Mal College at Delhi University.





Before fully immersing himself in his passion for singing, he briefly explored a career in marketing. His breakthrough came in 1994, when he submitted a demo tape that led to him performing commercial jingles, setting the stage for his illustrious career.





In 1999, KK marked his entry into Bollywood playback singing with the emotional track "Tadap Tadap" from the film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.





That same year, he released his debut solo album, 'Pal', which quickly became a sensation. The album's title song and 'Yaaron' became timeless anthems of friendship and nostalgia, connecting with audiences across various generations.





Throughout his remarkable career, KK showcased his versatility, lending his voice to over 500 Hindi songs and more than 200 tracks in regional languages such as Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam. Additionally, he recorded around 3,500 jingles in 11 languages, cementing his reputation as one of India's most prolific playback singers.

On Friday, Google celebrated the enduring legacy of the beloved Indian playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known as KK, with a special Doodle.