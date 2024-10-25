RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Hindu groups demand razing of mosque in Uttarkashi

October 25, 2024  00:14
File image
Twenty-seven people, including seven policemen, got injured in a lathi-charge by police during a protest by a Hindu outfit who demanded the demolition of a mosque in Uttarkashi alleging that it is built on government land. 

Markets remained closed in Uttarkashi, Dunda, Bhatwadi and Joshiyada in support of the an Akrosh' rally organised by Sanyukt Hindu Sangathan. 

The protesters have alleged that the mosque built in the Barahat area is an illegal construction on government land. 

However, the district administration has clarified that the mosque is old and built on the land of people of the Muslim community. 

The Uttarkashi district magistrate's office clarified this in a notice, which cites a report of Bhatwadi's sub-divisional magistrate Mukesh Chand Ramola. 

Supporters of the Hindu outfit gathered at Hanuman Chowk to hold a rally demanding the demolition of the mosque. 

They raised slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram'. Swami Darshan Bharti was also among the protesters. 

To stop the protesters from moving towards the mosque, the administration put up barricades on the Gangotri National Highway towards Bhatwadi. 

There was a heated argument between the protesters and the police to remove this barricading but the police did not let them proceed further. -- PTI
TOP STORIES

2 Army porters killed, 3 jawans hurt in J-K attack
2 Army porters killed, 3 jawans hurt in J-K attack

They said the terrorists opened fire on the vehicle at Botapathri near Nagin post.

Day after, this is what China says on Modi-Xi meet
Day after, this is what China says on Modi-Xi meet

China on Thursday said the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Russia's Kazan on Wednesday carries a "great significance" as they reached an "important common understandings" to improve the...

Gagangir attack: CCTV captures terrorist with AK rifle
Gagangir attack: CCTV captures terrorist with AK rifle

The ultra could be seen entering a prefabricated hut, believed to be at the Gagangir tunnel construction site -- where seven people including six non-local labourers -- were killed in the terror attack, official sources said.

Over 80 flights receive bomb threats today
Over 80 flights receive bomb threats today

More than 80 domestic and international flights of various Indian airlines received bomb threats on Thursday, according to sources.

