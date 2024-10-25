Hindu groups demand razing of mosque in Uttarkashi





Markets remained closed in Uttarkashi, Dunda, Bhatwadi and Joshiyada in support of the an Akrosh' rally organised by Sanyukt Hindu Sangathan.





The protesters have alleged that the mosque built in the Barahat area is an illegal construction on government land.





However, the district administration has clarified that the mosque is old and built on the land of people of the Muslim community.





The Uttarkashi district magistrate's office clarified this in a notice, which cites a report of Bhatwadi's sub-divisional magistrate Mukesh Chand Ramola.





Supporters of the Hindu outfit gathered at Hanuman Chowk to hold a rally demanding the demolition of the mosque.





They raised slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram'. Swami Darshan Bharti was also among the protesters.





To stop the protesters from moving towards the mosque, the administration put up barricades on the Gangotri National Highway towards Bhatwadi.





There was a heated argument between the protesters and the police to remove this barricading but the police did not let them proceed further. -- PTI

