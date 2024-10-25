RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Heavy rains lash Kerala, orange alert sounded

October 25, 2024  14:19
image
As heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Kerala since Friday morning, disrupting normal life by causing waterlogging of roads and traffic jams, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded an orange alert in three more southern districts of the state. 

 The IMD initially issued an orange alert for the day in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts. By afternoon, an orange alert was also sounded in Pathanamthitta, Kollam and Alappuzha districts of the state. 

 The weather department predicts very heavy to heavy rainfall till October 27 in the state due to cyclonic circulations over the Arabian Sea near the southern Kerala coast. In many places, the skies were dark with clouds giving the impression that it was late evening, according to visuals on TV channels. The IMD also issued a yellow alert in three other districts of the state. An orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm). 

A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm. The IMD also predicted thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and gusty winds at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts. 

 It also predicted thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and gusty winds in some parts of Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of the state. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd Test, Day 2: NZ are 85-2 at tea
2nd Test, Day 2: NZ are 85-2 at tea

LIVE! Heavy rains lash Kerala, orange alert sounded
LIVE! Heavy rains lash Kerala, orange alert sounded

Farooq Abdullah's message to Pak after Gulmarg attack
Farooq Abdullah's message to Pak after Gulmarg attack

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Friday said attacks like the one in Gulmarg would continue to occur until India and Pakistan found a way to be friends and that would end Jammu and Kashmir's troubles.

MP woman gang-raped at picnic spot; 100 rounded up
MP woman gang-raped at picnic spot; 100 rounded up

A newly married woman on an outing with her husband was allegedly raped by five men in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district following which police have rounded up over 100 persons, an official said on Friday.

MCA apologises, no more water woes at at Pune Test
MCA apologises, no more water woes at at Pune Test

Around 1 lakh litres of RO water in 20-litre cans have been arranged for the second day's play on Friday, well distributed among the booths to avoid the lapse on the first day, an official informed PTI.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances