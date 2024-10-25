Has Alia's 'Botox gone wrong'? Actress says...





In a post on her Instagram stories, Alia slammed critics for their misleading articles and videos that have labelled her expressions as signs of Botox misuse.





"Absolutely NO JUDGEMENT towards anyone who chooses cosmetic corrections or surgery--your body, your choice," she wrote. "But wow, this is beyond ridiculous! To the random video floating around literally claiming I've had Botox gone wrong... this is your hypercritical, microscopic judgment of a human face," the 'Jigra' actress further wrote.





Alia expressed her frustration with the unfounded assertions that she has a "crooked smile" and a "weird way of speaking," calling out the casual nature of such serious claims without any evidence. She highlighted the harmful impact of these rumours, especially on young, impressionable individuals who may take such clickbait seriously.





"Why are you saying this? For clickbait? Attention? Because none of it makes sense," she continued, urging society to celebrate individuality instead of tearing it apart, adding, "Whatever happened to 'live and let live'? We've become so accustomed to picking each other apart that it's almost normalized."





Alia, who is frequently targeted for her expressions while speaking, has largely refrained from reacting to online trolling in the past. However, this time she decided to respond to the negativity head-on. Currently, the actress is busy filming her upcoming movie 'Alpha' in the picturesque landscapes of Kashmir, alongside co-star Sharvari.

Actor Alia Bhatt took a stand on social media Friday, addressing the barrage of speculation surrounding her appearance and the claims of cosmetic surgery that have circulated online.