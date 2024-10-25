Explosives seized from Maoist hideout in Maha's Gondia





In light of the upcoming state assembly elections, the police's C-60 team, bomb detection and dog squads have increased patrolling along the state's border with Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the official said.





Based on a tip-off, a team of security personnel recovered explosives and Maoist literature from a hideout in the hills of Takezari under the jurisdiction of Salekasa police station on Thursday, he said.





The official said the team found bundles of wire, batteries, an aluminium cooker, gelatin sticks, an electronic detonator, iron nails, iron pieces and other materials.





A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and the Unlawful Activity Prevention Act, and a probe is underway, he said. -- PTI

