RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Explosives seized from Maoist hideout in Maha's Gondia

October 25, 2024  18:14
File image of an anti-Maoist operation
File image of an anti-Maoist operation
The police have recovered gelatin sticks, detonators and Maoist literature were recovered from a hideout in a forest in Maharashtra's Gondia district, an official said on Friday. 

In light of the upcoming state assembly elections, the police's C-60 team, bomb detection and dog squads have increased patrolling along the state's border with Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the official said. 

Based on a tip-off, a team of security personnel recovered explosives and Maoist literature from a hideout in the hills of Takezari under the jurisdiction of Salekasa police station on Thursday, he said. 

The official said the team found bundles of wire, batteries, an aluminium cooker, gelatin sticks, an electronic detonator, iron nails, iron pieces and other materials. 

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and the Unlawful Activity Prevention Act, and a probe is underway, he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NIA probes sabotage angle in recent train accidents
LIVE! NIA probes sabotage angle in recent train accidents

Troops disengagement at Demchok, Depsang by Oct 29
Troops disengagement at Demchok, Depsang by Oct 29

Disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops has started at two friction points in Demchok and Depsang Plains in the Eastern Ladakh sector, defence officials said.

'China Went Wrong In Its Calculations!'
'China Went Wrong In Its Calculations!'

'China did not expect India to show such strategic resolve in defending its territorial integrity.'

'Worst Shot' Of Kohli's Career?
'Worst Shot' Of Kohli's Career?

The batting maestro, known for his aggressive stroke play, fell victim to a full toss from Mitchell Santner in the 24th over.

Choppers, drones used in hunt for Gulmarg terrorists
Choppers, drones used in hunt for Gulmarg terrorists

The officials said helicopters and drones were pressed into the service to help the forces, who are also using human and technical intelligence inputs to aid the search operation which has been launched to trace and neutralise the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances