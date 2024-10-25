RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


EC team recovers jewellery worth Rs 139 cr in Pune

October 25, 2024  19:55
File image
File image
A static surveillance team of the Election Commission on Friday found jewellery worth Rs 139 crore being transported in a logistics service firm's vehicle in Pune. 

A city-based jewellers' firm claimed that it was a legitimate consignment. 

SSTs have been deployed in the city in view of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections. 

A tempo belonging to Sequel Global Precious Logistics was intercepted in Sahakarnagar area here, said Smartana Patil, deputy commissioner of police (zone 2). 

"Upon inquiry, the team found that the boxes in the vehicle contained jewellery and the vehicle had come from Mumbai....we informed the Income Tax department and election officials about it," she said, adding that the consignment was worth Rs 139 crore. 

Amit Modak, CEO of jewellery firm PN Gadgil & Sons, said the jewelry being transported belonged to various jewellery shops in Pune, including cargo of 10 kg belonging to his firm. 

"Each article has a GST invoice attached to it. Even the driver does not know what is there inside the boxes. It is only the sender jeweller and the recipient jeweller who know about the consignment....It also includes old gold jewellery sent to us by our branches. Besides, diamond jewellery worth Rs 1 to 1.5 crore is also there," he said. -- PTI
