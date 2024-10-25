RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Cyclone: Flights, trains resume in Kolkata

October 25, 2024  11:12
Flight operations resumed at Kolkata airport in West Bengal from 8 am on Friday after cyclone Dana made landfall on the coast of neighbouring Odisha, officials said. 

 Train services on the south section of the Sealdah Division under the Eastern Railway also resumed at 10 am after scheduled cancellations due to the cyclone, they said. The authorities of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here suspended flight operations since Thursday evening as a precautionary measure against cyclone Dana. 

 According to an Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson, the first flight departed from Kolkata at 8.40 am. IndiGo's flight on the Kolkata-Imphal route was the first flight to depart from here, he said.

 The first flight to land in Kolkata was of Vistara. It landed here around 8.45 am from Delhi, the AAI spokesperson said. In a tweet, Kolkata airport said, "Flight operations resumed at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata at 08:00 hrs, after it was closed for flight operation yesterday in view of the cyclone Dana." 

 Meanwhile, train services in the south section of the Sealdah Division restarted at 10 am with the first train being a Sonarpur local, a railway official said. Services will be restored gradually during the day, he added. In view of the cyclonic storm, the South Eastern Railway (SER), which oversees routes in West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand, has cancelled more than 170 express and passenger trains scheduled between October 23 and 27.
