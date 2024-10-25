RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Cyclone aftermath: Bhubaneswar Airport resumes ops

October 25, 2024  09:20
Passengers were stranded as flights were cancelled
Biju Patnaik International Airport here resumed its operation at 8 am this morning as the weather conditions became normal in Bhubaneswar, an official said. 

 The airport operation was suspended from 5 pm on October 24 in view of cyclone Dana which made landfall between Dhamra and Bhitarkanika from midnight to early morning. Though the airport authority had decided to suspend flight operation till 9 am on Friday, the operation resumed at 8 am as the weather conditions became normal, said Airport Director Prasanna Pradhan. -- PTI
