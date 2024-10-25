RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Cyclone: 1 dead, 2.16L people evacuated in WB

October 25, 2024  15:04
Mamata Banerjee spent the night at the secretariat
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that 2.16 lakh people have been evacuated from affected areas to relief camps. Addressing a press conference Chief Minister Mamata said, "Some districts are affected badly due to cyclone, especially kaccha houses. All DMs, SPs and concerned officials are doing their best. We coordinate with all of them from time to time. 2.16 lakh people evacuated from affected areas to relief camps. I talked to an MLA, he informed me that Kapil Muni Mandir has been affected and faced massive waterlogging. I talked to all MLAs of affected districts."  

Banerjee on Friday added that one person died in the state in cyclone Dana, even as the administration evacuated around 2.16 lakh people from the low-lying areas. 

 Banerjee, who held a review meeting at the state secretariat after spending the night there to monitor the situation, directed the officials to ensure that relief materials reach all those affected by the cyclone. 

 IMD informed that Cyclone Dana has crossed the north Odisha coast as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph and warned that isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over south Gangetic West Bengal (east and west Medinipur) today. "The Severe cyclonic storm "Dana" crossed north Odisha coast close to Habalikhati Nature Camp (Bhitarkanika) and Dhamara during 0130 hrs IST to 0330 hrs IST of today, 25th October as a Severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph," IMD said in a post on X. 
