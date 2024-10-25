RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Canada nod for 5/26 Khalistani extraditions: Envoy

October 25, 2024  14:50
image
Of the 26 requests sent to Canada for extraditing Khalistani terrorists, Ottawa has resolved only five and the rest remain in limbo, India's top envoy to that country has said, calling it the result of "inaction". 

 The five men are in the process of being extradited, High Commissioner Sanjay Verma told PTI in an interview this week. He said he is not at liberty to disclose the name or give details. 

 The interview took place on Wednesday, a couple of days after his return to New Delhi. India recalled him and five other Indian diplomats after they were named "person of interest" in a Canadian investigation into the 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani terrorist who was a Canadian citizen. Relations between the two countries have plunged to their lowest level ever over the issue of Canada's tacit support for Khalistani extremists among the large Sikh-Canadian population of about 8 lakh. New Delhi accuses Ottawa of doing next to nothing to stop the activities of Khalistani supporters who seek to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India. 

 "According to the last information that I had, five of them have been resolved. Twenty-one are still pending, and these are pending since decades. So, I would say that there is an inaction rather than consultation. All the issues which get into the judicial system of a country, sometimes need consultations, because we follow two different judicial systems," he said. But, if there is no action in the last four-five or 10 years, then "I would only call it inaction", Verma said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd Test, Day 2: NZ are 85-2 at tea
2nd Test, Day 2: NZ are 85-2 at tea

LIVE! Heavy rains lash Kerala, orange alert sounded
LIVE! Heavy rains lash Kerala, orange alert sounded

Farooq Abdullah's message to Pak after Gulmarg attack
Farooq Abdullah's message to Pak after Gulmarg attack

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Friday said attacks like the one in Gulmarg would continue to occur until India and Pakistan found a way to be friends and that would end Jammu and Kashmir's troubles.

MP woman gang-raped at picnic spot; 100 rounded up
MP woman gang-raped at picnic spot; 100 rounded up

A newly married woman on an outing with her husband was allegedly raped by five men in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district following which police have rounded up over 100 persons, an official said on Friday.

MCA apologises, no more water woes at at Pune Test
MCA apologises, no more water woes at at Pune Test

Around 1 lakh litres of RO water in 20-litre cans have been arranged for the second day's play on Friday, well distributed among the booths to avoid the lapse on the first day, an official informed PTI.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances