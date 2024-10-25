RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Bhujbal's nephew Sameer quits NCP, to fight as independent from Nandgaon

October 25, 2024  00:47
Sameer Bhujbal/Courtesy X
Sameer Bhujbal/Courtesy X
Mumbai NCP president Sameer Bhujbal quit the party on Thursday and announced he will contest the November 20 assembly polls from Nashik's Nandgaon seat, which has been allotted to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. 

Talking to reporters, Bhujbal said he aspired to contest from Nandgaon the Sena has fielded its sitting MLA Suhas Kande. Bhujbal said since he did not want to hurt the alliance dharma, it was prudent he quit the party to contest the polls. 

The ruling alliance, also called Mahayuti, comprises Shiv Sena, the BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. 

The former Nashik MP said he will file nomination papers from Nandgaon on October 28. 

Sameer Bhujbal's uncle and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal is contesting from his pocket borough Yevala. 

Earlier this month, Sameer Bhujbal's cousin and Chhagan Bhujbal's son Pankaj Bhujbal took oath as a governor-nominated MLC. -- PTI
