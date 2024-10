Baby Ariha case raised in Modi-Scholz talks: Govt

At a media briefing, the foreign secretary also said the chancellor has assured the prime minster that he is "very closely following" the issue.





The girl has been in foster care in Germany for more than 36 months following allegations of minor physical abuse.





Her parents, Bhavesh and Dhara Shah, are residents of Mira Bhayander in Maharashtra's Thane district.





"The case has been followed very, very closely by us.... Our embassy in Berlin has taken it up. When the external affairs minister was in Germany a few weeks ago, he had raised it very strongly with his counterpart," Misri said.





"Yes, I can confirm that it was raised during the meeting today as well. We have at all levels impressed upon the German side that an Indian child growing up in an environment that is not hers -- cultural, religious, linguistic environment -- is somewhat unnatural and that this situation needs to be addressed," he added.





The foreign secretary said Scholz assured Modi that "he is very closely following this issue and continues to pay close attention to it", adding, "I am sure that both sides will remain in touch on this issue through various channels." -- PTI

