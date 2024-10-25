Army op continues in Baramulla after terror attack

Search Operations continued on Friday morning in Baramulla following the firefight between the Indian Army and terrorists last night.





Two Indian Army soldiers and two civilian porters were killed after terrorists attacked a military vehicle in Baramulla.





One soldier and one porter are injured and undergoing treatment, Indian Army officials said.





In an intial post on X, the Srinagar-based Chinar corps said that, 'A brief firefight took place between Indian Army and terrorists in general area Butapathri, Baramulla. During the firefight two soldiers and two porters have suffered injuries and have been evacuated for medical care.'





In a subsequent update, the Chinar Corps said, "During the firefight two soldiers and two porters have suffered injuries and have been evacuated for medical care. Operation in progress."





On the same day (October 24), in another incident, terrorists shot at and injured a labourer in Batgund Tral area of Pulwama district.





The injured labourer was identified as Pritam Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. -- ANI