RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Army op continues in Baramulla after terror attack

October 25, 2024  08:42
image
Search Operations continued on Friday morning in Baramulla following the firefight between the Indian Army and terrorists last night.

Two Indian Army soldiers and two civilian porters were killed after terrorists attacked a military vehicle in Baramulla.

One soldier and one porter are injured and undergoing treatment, Indian Army officials said.

In an intial post on X, the Srinagar-based Chinar corps said that, 'A brief firefight took place between Indian Army and terrorists in general area Butapathri, Baramulla. During the firefight two soldiers and two porters have suffered injuries and have been evacuated for medical care.'

In a subsequent update, the Chinar Corps said, "During the firefight two soldiers and two porters have suffered injuries and have been evacuated for medical care. Operation in progress."

On the same day (October 24), in another incident, terrorists shot at and injured a labourer in Batgund Tral area of Pulwama district.

The injured labourer was identified as Pritam Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.   -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Troops start disengaging at Demchok, Depsang
LIVE! Troops start disengaging at Demchok, Depsang

Cyclone Dana brings heavy rains in Odisha, Bengal
Cyclone Dana brings heavy rains in Odisha, Bengal

Several trees were uprooted due to gusty winds and heavy incessant rains in Bhadrak district of Odisha as the landfall process of Cyclone 'Dana' continued in the early hours of Friday.

'China Went Wrong In Its Calculations!'
'China Went Wrong In Its Calculations!'

'China did not expect India to show such strategic resolve in defending its territorial integrity.'

2 Army porters killed, 3 jawans hurt in J-K attack
2 Army porters killed, 3 jawans hurt in J-K attack

They said the terrorists opened fire on the vehicle at Botapathri near Nagin post.

Sai Baba idol in temple: Shankaracharya boycotts event
Sai Baba idol in temple: Shankaracharya boycotts event

Jyotispeethadheeswar Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, who was scheduled to participate in the "Gau Dhwaj" hoisting programme at the Ram temple in Shimla, boycotted the event and did not visit the shrine.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances