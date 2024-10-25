Ahmedabad police detains 48 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants





The action came weeks after the crime branch came across two cases where forged documents were used for creating fake identities and women from Bangladesh trafficked to India and forced into prostitution here, said an official release.





Eight persons were arrested in these two cases, said assistant commissioner of police Bharat Patel.





"In a follow-up action, we conducted raids at several locations and questioned nearly 250 Bangladeshi nationals.





After a verification of documents, 48 persons were found to be living illegally in the city without any valid documents for periods ranging from two to 10 years," he added.





The illegal immigrants, including eight women and six minors, were held from areas such as Chandola Lake, Dani Limda, Shah-E-Alam and Kubernagar.





"Most of them were nabbed from Chandola Lake near Dani Limda area. They had encroached on the dry lake and created a settlement there. We compared satellite images and Google Earth data to assess how much area they had encroached on over the years to get an idea about the number of people living there," said the officer. -- PTI

The crime branch of Ahmedabad Police has detained 48 Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in different parts of the city, an official said on Friday, adding that they will be deported to their country.